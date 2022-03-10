COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CICOY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 5,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

