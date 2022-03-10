Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 29,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Costamare by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

