Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Bretten Gordon Von Purchases 12,392 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 7,556,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

