Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 686,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

