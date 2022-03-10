Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

BASE stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

