Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Couchbase by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Couchbase by 17,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

