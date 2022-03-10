Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $16.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 11,744 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

