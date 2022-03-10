CPChain 1-Day Volume Tops $587,126.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $587,126.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00261503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00572875 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

