CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.36. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,848,996 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

