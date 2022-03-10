Craig Hallum Boosts Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 261.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EBIX stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $39.88.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebix stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 14.98% of Ebix worth $254,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

