Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,354 ($43.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,658.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,671.03.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

