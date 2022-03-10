Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CIK remained flat at $$3.08 during trading on Thursday. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,407. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

