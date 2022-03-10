Credits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,567.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $120,567.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

