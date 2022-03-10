Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.