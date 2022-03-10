Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

CRDO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

