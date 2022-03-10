Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 46,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 64,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.03.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)
