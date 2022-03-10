Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

