Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.
CRCT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 22,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Cricut has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
