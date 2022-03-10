Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CRCT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 22,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Cricut has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

