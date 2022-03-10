Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 3626757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

