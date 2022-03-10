Critical Analysis: Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 6.38 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -9.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.68 $111.02 million $0.20 10.70

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87% Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies. The company’s other businesses include the provision of agricultural products, feed water sales, communication services, information and data processing services, maintenance services, and other commercial activities. It operates through the following segments: Electric Energy, Heat Energy, and All Other. The company was founded by Carl Fyodorovich Siemens in 1886 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.