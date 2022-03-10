Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Critical Elements Lithium stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.65.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

