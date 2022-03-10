Critical Review: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.90% Merit Medical Systems 4.51% 13.54% 8.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,169.19 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.36 $48.45 million $0.85 75.14

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arch Therapeutics and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Arch Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

