Critical Review: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MCX Technologies and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $162.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.27 $837.00 million $2.22 56.54

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51% Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.