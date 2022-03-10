Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 475.0% in February

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

