CropperFinance (CRP) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $837,296.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

