Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

