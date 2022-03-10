CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

