CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $257.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.43. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.