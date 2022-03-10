CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $169.79, but opened at $188.90. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $186.31, with a volume of 142,019 shares.
The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.