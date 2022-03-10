CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $155.37 and last traded at $156.12. Approximately 102,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,067,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

