Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.15 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

