Crown Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Crown has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $6,437.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,217,876 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

