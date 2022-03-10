Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007172 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00099700 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00278430 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

