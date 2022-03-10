Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,240.36

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $82,240.36 and $462.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.