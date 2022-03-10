Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.38 million and $4,179.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.47 or 0.06590538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.64 or 0.99994179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042099 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,453,776 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

