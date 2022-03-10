CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 448.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSLLY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 89,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,601. CSL has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.