CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

