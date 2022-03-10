CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 24,267,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174,263. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

