CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.44 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $378.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

