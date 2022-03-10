Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 4.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 324,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

