CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 8.1%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 36,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 134,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

