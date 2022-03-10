Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 16,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

