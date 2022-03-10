CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 30.7% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 136.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $42.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00027588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00372905 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,720,195 coins and its circulating supply is 156,720,195 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

