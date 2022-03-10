CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.