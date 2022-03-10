Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $109.38 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $79,244.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $109.38 or 0.00278692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007196 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00099517 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,257 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

