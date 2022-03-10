CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.40. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,080,451 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.71.

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

