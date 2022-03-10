Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 26,852 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 437,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,171. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

