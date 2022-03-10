Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

DKILY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 307,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,322. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

