Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.35

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and traded as low as $65.96. Daimler shares last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 36,465 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Daimler from €114.00 ($123.91) to €104.00 ($113.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

