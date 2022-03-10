Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 64,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Dana has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

